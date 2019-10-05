Created with Sketch.
Brighton celebrate

Logan MacLeod's player ratings who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Tottenham

It was a pulsating Premier League match as Brighton and Hove Albion thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the Amex

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men...

Brave play out from the back that led to the goal. Looked like a proper ball-playing keeper today. Pulled some great saves out of the bag to deny Kane from close range and Moura from 20 yards out

1. Maty Ryan 7-10

Can see hes buying into the managers philosophy playing the ball around nicely at the back and into midfield. Looks like a solid pairing between him and Dunk.

2. Adam Webster 7-10

Confident receiving the ball from Ryan under pressure to get the attack going. Leader at the back. Smashing tackle on Son which the fans enjoyed. Good block against Lamelas effort. Had Kane in his pocket all day. Assisted Connollys second.

3. Lewis Dunk 7-10

Like so often this season defending is solid and is also excelling going forward down the left. Whipped in the cross for Connollys first goal.

4. Dan Burn 7-10

