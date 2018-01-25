Locadia a couple of weeks away from Brighton debut

Club record signing Jurgen Locadia is a couple of weeks away from making his Brighton debut.

The striker, who joined for £14m from PSV Eindhoven last week, has been out since December with a leg injury but Brighton boss Chris Hughton said he's settling in nicely and is working well with the medical department.

Hughton said: "We're expecting him to be fit in a couple of weeks.

"He's settled in very well and the work he has done with our medical department outside is really good. He came here with an injury which we were aware of and have taken that over.

"For as quickly as we want to get him back, we have to make sure it's right. We very much look forward to getting him fully fit and into the squad."

Asked if Locadia will be under pressure to perform because of the move, Hughton said: "There isn't that pressure. If I'm looking at what the club paid for him, that has almost become the norm for a striker of this level.

"But there won't be that pressure, he will go into a squad first and then a team where we expect performances from our players.

"The only way we will improve this form or be where we want to be at the end of the season, is to demand performances from our players.

"For a good period of this season, we have managed to do that."