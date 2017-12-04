Liverpool boss Klopp heaps praise on Gross as 'smart signing' for Albion

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on his fellow countryman Pascal Gross saying he was a 'smart signing' by Brighton & Hove Albion.

The midfielder has notched three goals and added five assists in 15 Premier League appearances since joining from Ingolstadt in the summer.

The £3million buy has been one of the Seagulls brightest players on their way to notching 17 points on their top-flight return.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp admired in the build-up to their 5-1 demotion of Albion on Saturday he had been admiring Gross' form.

And while the middle-man was deployed in a deeper roll against Reds, Klopp again spoke of his countryman's ability.

He said: "He's been really good. A smart signing, really good. I have known him since he was a kid , he is a fantastic player that has made another big step physical wise.

"He has a nice right foot, is good at set-pieces and a nice shooter. He is a smart player and I like him."

On Albion's showing, the German added: "Brighton defend deep but that's how it is, both wingers involved 100 per cent. All get really involved and Murray tries to catch what he can, then it's a transition game.

"It is always more difficult than a 5-1 result looks. At 2-0 when Simon Mignolet made the wonder save it could have been different, but we won it and we deserved it."