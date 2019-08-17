Live / Premier League: Brighton 1-1 West Ham Full time: Trossard scores on debut Leandro Trossard is set to make his Premier League debut for Brighton Graham Potter will lead Brighton out at the Amex for the first time in the Premier League against West Ham today. Brighton are full of confidence after their 3-0 win at Watford last week - Refresh page to view updates. Leandro Trossard celebrates his goal (getty) Brighton vs West Ham team news: Neal Maupay pushing to start while Hammer Haller is a doubt Glenn Murray to face his ‘lucky club’ West Ham but so too are Aubameyang and Aguero...who are the Premier League’s biggest bullies?