Little things mean a lot for Brighton boss Graham Potter after Tottenham loss

It's not the first time this season Brighton and Hove Albion have played well for little or no reward.

Brighton dominated the first half and led through a headed goal from Adam Webster after Pascal Gross' freekick. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham improved after the break and excellent finishes from Harry Kane and Dele Alli sealed an three points for Spurs.

It was quite harsh on Albion but getting nothing after playing well is also a recurring problem for their head coach Graham Potter and a growing source of frustration for their supporters

Potter said, "Players gave everything. Lots of positives for us. I feel for them in terms of coming away from it without anything but that is the Premier League. Small margins. We will recover quickly and go again.

"It is the little things we have to carry on working with. The details in the game. No matter what you do it is not that easy to get the points in the Premier League.

"Really pleased with the guys. It was difficult for some of the guys, their first game for a while. I thought we contributed to a good game."

Brighton are 15th in the Premier League on 20 points from 19 matches and face a crunch match against Bournemouth in 48 hours time. Bournemouth also have 20 from 19 and even have the same goal difference as Albion with minus six.

The win for Spurs takes them up to fifth place and keeps them in the running for the top four.

Mourinho said: "I am very happy with second half. We changed bits, I am not saying players were wrong but we changed bits and that makes a difference.

"The first half was not a disaster, we were playing a good game. It’s hard after a defeat to have confidence and we started poorly, it affects the confidence. In the second half the players put all the negative aside and were very strong in their performance."

On Brighton, the Spurs manager added: "They are a very good football team. They have a few giants who are very strong. They are strong in the air. They want to play good football. It makes it very difficult. They have monsters in the air and if affected the self esteem of our team."

Mourinho was also full of praise for Alli, a player who seems to have new lease of life since the new manager arrived.

"Another goal and another incredible performance and effort. The work rate was absolutely incredible from Dele. The little details are more important than what people look at. His attitude and fighting spirit was so good."