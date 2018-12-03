Lewis Dunk: We can't bring emotion into Crystal Palace match

Lewis Dunk says Brighton & Hove Albion have to treat their match with arch rivals Crystal Palace as any other game.

Albion returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield on Saturday and Dunk insists his side can't afford to bring emotion into the match with the Eagles on Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old, who is Brighton born and bred, knows all about the rivalry but said: "We have to look at it as any other game.

"If we bring emotion into it that's when it can go wrong. We have to concentrate on our football and concentrate on winning the game.

"Obviously for the fans it's a massive game. We've just got to make sure we win at our own ground. It's another game in the Premier League that we need to get our points on the board from to get closer to safety.

"There will be a good atmosphere with the fans and it will be a good game."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton added in his pre-match press conference that his side have to play the occasion sensibly.

He said: "You want a team that's fired up and knows what this particular game means. It's normal stuff.

"But once the game starts you have to treat it as a normal game, a game you have to get right tactically and you have to do all the things well to get what you want.

"We've been involved in our last three games where either us or our opposition have played with ten men after a sending off.

"We have to be smart and go about business the right way. We have to take into consideration the emotions, the fight and the passion that comes with this type of game but we have to play sensibly."

