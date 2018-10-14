Legendary football commentator and Brighton & Hove Albion fan Peter Brackley dies aged 67

Legendary football commentator and Brighton & Hove Albion fan Peter Brackley has died aged 67.

Peter had one of the most recognisable voices on radio and television and was arguably best known for his work on the Football Italia show throughout the 1990s.



His passing was announced today and Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has paid tribute to Peter, saying: “So many of us here at the club knew Peter well.



"He was a hugely talented, knowledgable, funny and, above all else, a good man.



"We will miss him. Our condolences go out to Peter’s family, including our colleague and his nephew Paul, and all of his many friends."



Peter began his career at BBC Radio Brighton in the 1970s, before moving to television and taking up a role with ITV. There, he covered some of the biggest football events including the 1984 European Championships, the 1986 European Cup Final between Steaua Bucharest and Barcelona, along with the 1986 FIFA World Cup finals.



He covered the 1990 World Cup for BSkyB-owned channel Eurosport and then began commentating on Channel 4's Football Italia show throughout the 1990s.



Peter then worked on another four World Cups after returning to ITV, which coincided with his work for Channel 4. He was also well known for his commentary on Pro Evolution Soccer.



Peter also did a lot of work with Albion in the Community and helped organise The Goldstone Days 20 Years On! show at the Theatre Royal, alongside Guy Butters.

