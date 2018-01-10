Krul: We're building something good here

Goalkeeper Tim Krul was buzzing to be back in action this week and feels something special is building at Brighton.

Krul joined the Seagulls on transfer deadline day and played just his second match of the season in Monday’s 2-1 FA Cup victory against arch rivals Crystal Palace.

After a stop-start couple of years through injury, Krul has been back-up to Mathew Ryan since he joined.

He was pleased to progress past Palace and is looking forward to more valuable game time, along with several other squad players, in the next round at Middlesbrough.

Krul said: “It was the result I was hoping for to get another round and another game. It keeps us sharp and we’ll keep grafting away to show the gaffer we’re ready if we’re called upon.

“When I came into the club Maty stepped it up as well. At the end of the day, it’s a team game and we want to stay up. That’s the major priority but for myself I’d like to get back into the swing of things and especially with nights like this.

“I really got that buzz again. I’m fit and that’s most important. I’ve had a rough ride and it’s just nice I’m playing again and able to showcase myself.

“It’s a great win under our belt and we’re building something really good here. There’s some really good people here and it’s a real family club with some great professionals. The club is going places, so it’s nice to be part of that.”

On Glenn Murray's late winner for Brighton, which was given after referee Andre Marriner checked with VAR, Krul said: "They told us in the meeting that every decision will be watched again. It must have been reviewed but knowing there is a video ref there, you kind of hold your celebrations a bit longer but I'm buzzing because we deserved it and I'm pleased we don't have a replay for the boys.

"Any win helps with the confidence, especially for the boys not playing every week like myself at the moment.

"We played well and created some good chances. It was our own fault letting them get back in the game but overall it was a positive night."