Krul: We deserved more

Goalkeeper Tim Krul felt Brighton deserved more from their 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United last night.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic took the hosts through but Albion dominated the second half and had 17 shots throughout the game to United's eight.

It was Brighton's first appearance in a quarter-final for 32 years and Krul said afterwards: "We deserved more, we created a few chances and just couldn't find the net.

"It's a shame. We were playing against a top, top side and Man United away is never easy but if there ever was a night we could have got something, I think it was tonight.

"They didn't really get through our lines. We defended really well and that's why it's even harder to take.

"We broke them down well, we played through the lines, we were brave to get on the ball but it was just that final bit of quality.

"It's a shame because we had enough chances to definitely nick one and then anything is possible."

After the international break, Albion have back-to-back matches at the Amex against Leicester and Huddersfield. The Seagulls are six points clear of the relegation zone and Krul said: "There's a massive six weeks coming up now. We can take a lot of confidence from this game to take into the Leicester City and Huddersfield games.

"We've got a solid squad, so if we play like that we'll be more than fine."

Six things we learned from Brighton's defeat to Manchester United



Picture gallery: Manchester United v Brighton



Mourinho: Brighton are going to stay in the Premier League for sure



Chris Hughton post-match reaction



Match report: Manchester United 2, Brighton 0