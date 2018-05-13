Izquierdo not risked at Liverpool with Colombia's World Cup campaign on the horizon

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jose Izquierdo was not risked at Liverpool this afternoon owing to a slight injury.

The 25-year-old is hoping to be part of the Colombian squad at this summer's World Cup in Russia and manager Chris Hughton admitted the Seagulls were not prepared to risk the attacking player.

Speaking after the 4-0 defeat at Anfield, Hughton said: "He has a slight injury and we couldn't really take the risk. We are hoping he will go away with Columbia in the World Cup so we weren't prepared to take a risk.

"With regards to him being fit, it is only very slight and he wouldn't have made it anyway.

"It would have been a risk. But not only him - in every game, depending on the injury - we wouldn't take a risk with any player."