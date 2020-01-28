Is West Ham vs Brighton and Hove Albion on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds and who is the referee?

It's all getting a little edgy at Brighton and Hove as they travel to the London Stadium this Saturday to face fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham.

A poor run of form has seen Brighton slip into a relegation battle and they are just two points above the drop zone following just one win in their last nine Premier League matches.

Confidence looked low in the Albion team as they went down to a 3-1 loss at Bournemouth last time out. Graham Potter's men had a week off last Saturday - following their FA Cup exit to Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday - and will hope to be revitalised for their crunch clash against David Moyes' West Ham.

The Hammers have also endured a tough season and are two points below Albion (ahead of Wednesday's match with Liverpool). Their last win came against Bournemouth on New Year's Day but since then they lost to Sheffield United, drew against Everton and were then pummelled 4-1 at Leicester. Saturday's match is huge for both teams.

Recent meetings

Earlier this season in August, they drew 1-1 at the Amex as Leandro Trossard levelled after Javier Hernandez had put the visitors ahead.

Last campaign, a Glen Murray strike saw Brighton triumph 1-0 at the Amex, while at the London Stadium in January 2019 a quick second half double from Marko Arnautović cancelled out goals from Dale Stephens and Shane Duffy in a well-contested 2-2 draw.

What time does West Ham v Brighton kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm at the London Stadium

Is the game on TV?

No. Highlights of the West Ham match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

Brighton's Dan Burn (shoulder) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain absent. Aaron Mooy is available having made his loan deal permanent last week and Solly March returned to action at Bournemouth last time out as a second half sub and will be pushing for a starting role following his groin operation.

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski, Felipe Anderson, Ryan Fredericks, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere are all sidelined, while Robert Snodgrass and Arthur Masuaku are doubts.

Who is the referee:

TBC

What are the odds?

West Ham are 7/5 to claim three points on home turf. Brighton are available at 15/8 and a draw is 12/5.

Albion's leading scorer Neal Maupay is 5/1 to open the scoring and West Ham's big-money summer signing Sebastian Haller is at 9/2. Leandro Trossard, who scored against the Hammers earlier this season at the Amex, is at 7/1.

A 1-1 draw is the favoured result with 6/1 and a repeat of last season's 2-2 draw at the London Stadium is at 14/1. A comprehensive 3-0 victory for Graham potter's men is 33/1.

--