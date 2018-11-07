Is Cardiff v Brighton & Hove Albion on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Brighton will look to bounce back from their defeat at Everton last weekend when they face struggling Cardiff City in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, writes James Wootton.

The Seagulls succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at Goodison Park but will hope their fortunes turn when they face the Bluebirds, who only have one Premier League win under their belts so far this season, compared to Albion's four.

Cardiff lost at home on Saturday to Leicester, who were playing their first game since the tragic death of their chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The result meant that Cardiff remained in the relegation zone, nine points below Brighton who are currently 12th.

What time does Cardiff v Brighton kick off?

Albion open the fixtures for this weekend of Premier League football at 12:30pm on Saturday. The two sides last met in Albion's promotion-winning season when Tomer Hemed's goal separated the sides. The reverse fixture at the Cardiff City stadium ended 0-0.

Is the game on TV?

Yes. The match will be screened live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 11.30am, with kick-off an hour later.

What's the team news?

Pascal Gross and Davy Propper are both likely to be absent from the Albion squad, with boss Chris Hughton targeting a comeback for both midfielders after the international break.

Cardiff have two long-term absentees, winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has been sidelined since August with a knee injury and right-back Lee Peltier has been out since September with a shoulder problem.

Midfielder Harry Arter is suspended for the match after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Leicester.

Who is the referee?

Martin Atkinson is the man in the middle, with Stephen Child and Peter Kirkup his assistants.

David Coote, who was in charge of Albion's match at Everton last weekend, is the fourth official.

What are the betting odds?

Despite being six places and nine points below Albion, Cardiff are considered favourites for the win with SkyBet, with odds of 6/4 for a home victory. An Albion win is priced at 19/10 with odds on a draw slightly higher at 21/10.

Albion's top scorer Glenn Murray is priced at 4/1 to be the first goalscorer and 13/8 to score anytime.

Florin Andone, who made his debut at Goodison Park last weekend, has odds of 6/1 to score first and 9/4 to score his first Brighton goal at any time.

Lewis Dunk is priced at 28/1 to score first, having opened his account for the season last weekend at Everton.

Bobby Reid, Callum Paterson and former Albion target Kenneth Zohore are all 13/2 to open the scoring for the Bluebirds, and are all 5/2 to score at any point during the 90 minutes.

