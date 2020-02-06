Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds and who's the referee?

Albion will face another almighty clash as Watford visit the Amex this Saturday for the latest instalment of relegation fun and games for Graham Potter's men.

It has been a relentless battle of late for Albion against teams also scrapping to retain their Premier League status. Brighton drew 1-1 recently against Aston Villa but followed that with a morale-sapping 3-1 loss at struggling Bournemouth.

Confidence was boosted somewhat with a rousing second half display at West Ham last Saturday where they fought back from 2-0 and then 3-1 down to claim a vital point at the London Stadium.

It keeps Brighton two points above the drop zone and three above tomorrow's opponents Watford, who are second from bottom.

Watford had enjoyed a resurgence under their new manager Nigel Pearson, winning four of his first seven and losing just once. But recent defeats to Everton and Aston Villa proved costly and they arrive second from bottom and two points off safety.

On the opening game of this Premier League campaign, Graham Potter's men were off to cracking start as they comprehensively beat Watford 3-0 thanks to an own goal from Abdoulaye Doucouré and strikes from Florin Andone and debutant Neal Maupay.

Last season Javi Gracia's Watford got the better of Chris Hughton's Albion as the Hornets won 2-0 at Vicarage Road, thanks to a double from Roberto Pereyra. They drew 0-0 at the Amex later that season.



What time does Brighton v Watford kick off?



The game kicks off at 5.30pm this Saturday at the Amex.



Is the game on TV?



Yes. The match will be shown live on BT Sport and highlights will be on Match of the Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.



What’s the team news?



Solly March will be pushing for a starting role after impressing from the bench against West Ham. Dan Burn is making progress from a fractured bone in his shoulder but Saturday could be too soon for the giant defender. Centre back Shane Duffy might be fit again having missed West Ham, following an operation to remove a blood clot in his leg.



Watford's Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverley and Nathaniel Chalobah could return.



Who is the referee?



Referee: Kevin Friend. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Adrian Holmes. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: Andre Marriner. Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday.



What are the odds?

Graham Potter's Brighton are 6/5 for the home win at the Amex and a draw is at 5/2. An away triumph for Nigel Pearson's battlers is 27/10.

Who starts up front is a big question for Brighton. Glenn Murray - fresh from signing a new contract and following his impressive display at West Ham - is 9/2 to open the scoring, as is Albion's leading scorer Neal Maupay. Watford's Troy Deeney is 6/1 and Gerard Deulofeu 8/1.

A repeat of Brighton's opening day 3-0 win is 20/1, while a 1-1 draw is the favoured result at 6/1. A narrow 1-0 win for Albion is 15/2 and Watford sneaking it 1-0 is 10/1.