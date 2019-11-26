Is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds and who is the referee?

The last time Brighton and Hove Albion won at Liverpool in the league was in March 1982.

Albion's top scorer for that campaign, Andy Ritchie, claimed the winning goal for Mike Bailey's team against an impressive Liverpool outfit, who went on to win their 13th league title that season.

Lewis Dunk is available for selection at Liverpool having served a one-match suspension last Saturday

The odds will equally be stacked against Brighton this time around. Jurgen Klopp's latest Liverpool line-up is just as fearsome as the title winners from 1982, which then included the likes Alan Hansen, Graeme Souness and Ian Rush.

Graham Potter's Albion arrive at the Champions League winners and Premier League leaders in 12th place on 15 points after 13 matches. Brighton have lost their last two matches against Manchester United and Leicester, while Liverpool are unbeaten this season and have only dropped two points this campaign.

Victory for Albion on Saturday would be a significant upset but as Bailey's team showed at Anfield in 82, it is not an impossible mission. Despite Liverpool's flying start, they have kept only two clean sheets in the PL.

What time does Brighton v Southampton kick off?

Liverpool striker Mo Salah is favourite to open the scoring at Anfield this Saturday

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Anfield.

Is the game on TV?

No. Highlights of the Liverpool match will be on Match Of The Day at 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

Brighton: Captain Lewis Dunk is available for selection once again having served a one-match suspension against Leicester after picking up five bookings.

Striker Aaron Connolly (groin) is also working his way back to fitness. He missed the Leicester defeat following an injury sustained in the first half at Manchester United.

Bernardo (knee) should also be back for Anfield. Winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains absent.

Liverpool: Andy Robertson (ankle) played through pain against Crystal Palace and will hope to be fit to face Brighton. Mo Salah (ankle) was an unused sub against Palace and will hope to feature against Brighton.

Who is the referee?

Referee: TBC Assistants: TBC Fourth official: TBC VAR: TBC Assistant VAR: TBC

What are the odds?

Unsurprisingly Liverpool are hefty favourite to record a victory. A win for the Reds is priced at 4/7, while a draw is 31/5. A triumph for Albion at Anfield will return 65/4.

A 1-1 draw is 14/1 but for those who fancy a comprehensive Liverpool win, you can get 5-0 at 20/1. Brighton to win 2-1 at the Champions League winners can get you 40-1.

Mo Salah is 3/1 to open the scoring with Roberto Firmino just behind at 4/1. Albion's top scorer Neal Maupay is 14/1 and an opening goal for returning Albion skipper Lewis Dunk is available at 66/1.