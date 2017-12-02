Hughton: We'll have to play at a good level against Liverpool

Chris Hughton says his Brighton side will have to play at a good level to get anything against Liverpool at the Amex this afternoon.

Albion have played three of the top six already this season, losing to Manchester City (2-0), Arsenal (2-0) and Manchester United (1-0).

Hughton knows the test that awaits his team against a free-scoring Liverpool side and said: "Against any of these top sides, they're at such a good level that if you don't play at your level, you can get beat big.

"At this moment we've applied ourselves well in all three of those games (against the top six) and we need to make sure we apply ourselves the same way as those other three games."

Hughton watched Huddersfield lose 5-0 at Arsenal on Wednesday when the Terriers were sunk by three goals in a four-minute spell in the second half.

Albion's boss said: "If you're over expansive, you can get beat by any of the big teams. I went to the Arsenal versus Huddersfield game and for a long period Huddersfield played well.

"Arsenal got an early first goal but Huddersfield played well, had a good shape about them and good discipline. But in a short period time, it changed from 1-0 to 5-0 and the big teams can do that.

"If you make mistakes and are too open, they can capitalise and Liverpool particularlycan do that at the moment."