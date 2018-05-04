Hughton: We deserved to win

Chris Hughton said Brighton deserved to beat Manchester United this evening to seal their place in the Premier League for another season.

The Seagulls won through Pascal Gross's second half goal to ensure their place in the top flight for another season with two games to spare.

Albion's manager said: "Manchester United showed the quality they've got. Without us putting in the work we did, we wouldn't have got anything from the game.

"We've had three results - against Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United, where we've had to put in that kind of performance - and be good with the ball too.

"We deserved it tonight."

Hughton also praised man-of-the-match Knockaert and matchwinner Gross. He said: "Knockaert was outstanding, not just with the ball. Against teams like this you've got to work as hard without possession. It's good to see him in that kind of form.

"With Pascal Gross, what's been important for us is he hasn't been injured and he's always been available for us. We've probably been fortunate we've had a lot of players available in that area of the pitch."