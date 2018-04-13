Created with Sketch.

Hughton wary of Zaha threat

Wilfried Zaha. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Brighton boss Chris Hughton knows his side will have to be conscious of Wilfried Zaha's quality when Albion travel to Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Zaha has been a key player for the Eagles so far this season and Palace have struggled without the 25-year-old in recent times - not winning a Premier League game the Ivory Coast international has missed since September 2016.

Palace have lost all nine league games Zaha has not featured in this season and Hughton said: "He’s a brilliant player and has had a big affect on their season, but that’s the case at every club.

"They all have their players that can have a big influence, but he’s really developed as a player in the last few seasons. He had a period at United which didn’t work out, but he’s very much on the top of his game now.

"But you can’t be conscious of just one player as they’ve a very good side with some very good players.

"On their day they are a very good side and we’ll have to be mindful of them as a team, not just as individuals, but you have to be conscious of Zaha and the form he’s in."