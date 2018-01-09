Hughton responds to Niasse and Ekambi speculation

Brighton boss Chris Hughton called moves for Everton striker Omar Niasse and Angers forward Karl Toko Ekambi 'just speculation' last night.

Hughton was asked about the pair following Albion's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Niasse is expected to leave Everton this transfer window and Hughton said: "It's a player we know as everybody else does but certainly it's a name among other names that would have been mentioned.

"He was a player at the end of the last window in the summer who looked like he might be leaving and lots of clubs were mentioend then and we were one of them.

"But at the moment, any names - as he is - is just speculation."

Albion's boss was then asked about Ekambi and said: "Any names we are linked with is probably nice for us as a club, particularly as a club that has just been promoted, but there will be lots of names.

"Most people were aware we had looked for a striker in the summer and we are looking to strengthen the squad if we can.

"Lots of names will be mentioned and, again, he will just be one of them."