Hughton concerned as Brighton concede from set-plays again

Brighton boss Chris Hughton admitted it's becoming a concern how many goals his side are conceding from set-plays.

Both West Brom goals in their 2-0 win over the Seagulls today came from corners as Jonny Evans and Craig Dawson both got on the scoresheet with headers.

Brighton have now conceded more goals from set-plays than any other Premier League team this season and Hughton said: "It is a problem for us and we are conceding too many goals from set-plays.

"We've done more work defending set plays than we've done this season and we've conceded again. That's a concern because so early in the game it very much puts them in the ascendancy and us on the back foot.

"There's two areas we need to improve on and that's not conceding from set-plays and being more productive in the final third."

West Brom ended a 20-game winless run in the Premier League with the victory and Hughton said: "I don't think there was a huge difference in the two teams. The big difference was they were very strong on the set-plays and it was hugely disappointing for us to concede from another set-play, particularly so early in the game.

"When you're coming here to a team and club whose form has been indifferent, the last thing you want to do is concede a goal so early to get the crowd going.

"We conceded two poor goals from set-plays and our work in the final third wasn't productive enough."