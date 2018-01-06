Hughton applauds VAR trial

Chris Hughton admits video replays could be part of football's future, with VAR being trialled for the first time in a domestic match in England during Monday's FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.

VAR (video assistant referee) has been used for football in Germany, Italy and America and sports including cricket and rugby already have video-assisted reviews.



The VAR will be called upon on Monday for key on-field incidents including goals, penalty decisions, red card decisions and cases of mistaken identity.



Hughton said: "I applaud it, there's been a huge clamour for technology that will improve the game. We then can't moan about implementing a system that might help.



"It might become part of the game and one thing about change is people get used to it.



"Whatever new ways we have to improve our game, you eventually get used to it but you don't want anything that will change the game too much."



Hughton was briefed about how VAR would work yesterday and asked if he was a fan of video reviews said: "You have to wait for the end product but I understand the reasons why we are trying it.



"There is a clamour every time there is a bad decision for better technology.



"We are trying, it's experimental at the moment, depending on how it goes will depend whether it comes in full time."