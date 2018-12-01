Huddersfield v Brighton & Hove Albion picture gallery

Were you at Huddersfield yesterday for Albion's match with the Terriers? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

Albion fought back from a goal down to win the Premier League match 2-1 with goals from Shane Duffy and Florin Andone.

Albion fans pictured at Huddersfield. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Click on the video above to view PW Sporting Photography's pictures from the game.

HAVE YOU READ?

David Wagner unhappy with Steve Mounie's red card and says Brighton should have had two players sent off

Huddersfield v Brighton player ratings

Lewis Dunk celebrates at the final whistle. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

First Brighton goal will give Florin Andone confidence

Chris Hughton pleased with Brighton's response after Huddersfield's fast start

Match report: Huddersfield 1, Brighton 2

​A guide on what to buy Brighton & Hove Albion fans for Christmas