Huddersfield v Brighton & Hove Albion picture gallery

Were you at Huddersfield yesterday for Albion's match with the Terriers? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.
Albion fought back from a goal down to win the Premier League match 2-1 with goals from Shane Duffy and Florin Andone.
Click on the video above to view PW Sporting Photography's pictures from the game.
HAVE YOU READ?
David Wagner unhappy with Steve Mounie's red card and says Brighton should have had two players sent off
Huddersfield v Brighton player ratings
First Brighton goal will give Florin Andone confidence
Chris Hughton pleased with Brighton's response after Huddersfield's fast start
Match report: Huddersfield 1, Brighton 2
A guide on what to buy Brighton & Hove Albion fans for Christmas