Huddersfield v Brighton & Hove Albion: Likely line-ups for Premier League clash

Brighton begin December on the road against a Huddersfield Town side hitting their stride in the Premier League this season, writes Bradley Stratton.

The Seagulls looked to be in control of last weekend’s clash with Leicester, with Glenn Murray putting Albion ahead early on and the visitors reduced to ten men after James Maddison was shown two yellow cards in the first half hour at the Amex.



However they failed to capitalise on their advantage, with Jamie Vardy firing home a 79th-minute penalty to secure a point for the Foxes.



It was a disappointing result for Chris Hughton’s side and summed up the current slump in form they are in. With a busy schedule of games coming up between now and the end of 2018, they will be hoping to regain the momentum they put together in October.



They will be hard pushed to do so against a Terriers side who are in their best run of form of the season, after a difficult start to their second campaign in the Premier League. Huddersfield had been rooted in the bottom three for most of the season, however seven points in their last three games has seen move out of the relegation zone.



The problem David Wagner’s side have had for the most part has been a lack of goals, with the West Yorkshire outfit having the joint-worst scoring record of eight goals this season. Aaron Mooy is their top scorer by virtue of his brace in last weekend’s 2-0 victory against Wolves.



With both sides going into the game with differing runs of form, the hosts will also be taking confidence from their recent run of results against Albion. They have only been beaten by the Seagulls twice in the last ten meeting between the sides, with both of those wins for Brighton coming at the Amex.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN



Defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is set to return to the starting line-up after being suspended for the win at Wolves having collected five bookings.

Chris Lowe is ruled out with the shoulder injury he sustained in the 1-1 draw with West Ham, while Terence Kongolo and Laurent Depoitre are both doubts.



Aaron Mooy netted twice in the win at Wolves and is likely to be in midfield along with Philip Billing, who has received strong reviews this season, and also former Albion target Alex Pritchard.



Likely line-up: Lossl; Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo, Hadergjonaj; Mooy, Hogg, Billing, Durm, Pritchard; Mounie. Subs (from): Kachunga, Hamer, Sobhi, Mbenza, Williams, Depoitre, Stankovic, Smith.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION



Glenn Murray and Mathew Ryan are both set to feature after suffering knocks in the draw with Leicester.



Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh will miss a third successive game with a hamstring injury, while Brighton boss Chris Hughton has decisions to make in the full-back positions.



Captain Bruno and Bernardo - his first league start since the opening day - played against Leicester but Martin Montoya and Gatean Bong will be pushing to return to the starting line-up.



Midfielders Davy Propper and Pascal Gross returned to the Albion team after missing four and eight games respectively against Leicester. Both are likely to keep their place in the starting 11 for tomorrow's game.



With Crystal Palace visiting the Amex on Tuesday, Hughton could rotate the team, with Florin Andone or Jurgen Locadia possibly starting in place of top-scorer Murray.



Likely line-up: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Knockaert, Propper, Kayal, Izquierdo; Gross; Murray. Subs (from): Steele, Button, Bruno, Bernardo, Balogun, Bissouma, March, Andone, Locadia, Suttner.

