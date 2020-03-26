How to pause Sky Sports and BT Sport subscription for free

Many Brighton and Premier League fans in the UK find themselves paying for sport on TV that is unavailable at present.

There are few opportunities for fans to watch live sport anywhere in the world due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League is suspended until April 30 at the earliest

The Premier League and EFL season was suspended until April 30 at the earliest but that suspension could easily be extended as the fight to slow the pandemic goes on.

Earlier today it was revealed that a Brighton and Hove Albion player contracted the virus.

These are the options available to people with TV sport packages with Sky Sports and BT Sport.

How to pause Sky Sports subscription for free

In a statement, Sky said: “Whilst we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will go ahead, if you wish to pause your Sky Sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period. Meanwhile we continue to provide high quality content across all of our 11 Sky Sports channels.”

Here’s how

1. Go to: https://www.sky.com/pausesports or call 0800 151 2747

2. Log in to your Sky account.

3. Follow the steps to pause your Sky Sports subscription.

4. Do nothing – Sky will automatically renew your account once live sport resumes on TV.

BT SPORT

They are tackling the issue differently and hinted at compensation rather than a pause option. They have asked customers to contact them and discuss their contracts. In a statement, they said:

“We understand that this is a difficult time for customers and if they wish to discuss their BT Sport contract or other options, would ask they give us a call. Alternatively, customers on our new flexible TV package can pause their Sport subscription and switch to a different pack should they wish.”

“These are unprecedented times, and as such we’re experiencing extremely high call volumes, while also facing reduced resourcing as we follow the Government health and safety guidelines on self-isolation so please do bear with us if you can’t get through to us straight away.

“While a lot of high profile fixtures and events have been postponed in the short term, we still expect to be able to broadcast the remainder of the competitions as they are rescheduled over the coming months.

“However, where events are cancelled, we’ll work with the relevant partners on the appropriate customer compensation.

“For now, we have been busy working on a revised schedule for BT Sport which will include live sport from overseas, variations of popular shows such as Premier League Tonight, live WWE, Rugby Tonight, BT Sport Films and ESPN Films, recent boxing events and classic football, rugby and other sport fixtures from across the years.”