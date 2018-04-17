Gross praises Albion's character after Tottenham draw

Midfielder Pascal Gross praised Brighton's character and team spirit after they battled to a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham tonight.

After collecting just one point from their previous four matches, the point moved Albion eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.



Gross scored Brighton's equaliser from the penalty spot just two minutes after Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead early in the second half.



He said: "It is a very important point in a bad period of the last few games. We fight together and showed we have good character as a team. We made a good game against a good team.



"We know we need some more points and have games remaining. You always have a chance in football so we got a point today and we have to keep going.



"The goal we conceded was a stupid one and a bad mistake from us. We have good character and team spirit, it was important the reaction was fast."



Gross took over penalty duties from Glenn Murray, who missed in Albion's 2-0 defeat to Leicester, and he said: "You always have pressure on a penalty but I trust in my quality. I know I can shoot a penalty well and I can trust on my technique."

Brighton celebrated promotion to the Premier League a year ago today - click here for a picture gallery which includes the promotion celebrations, promotion parade, Albion's first Premier League win and the victory over Arsenal.