Gross named Brighton's player of the season

Pascal Gross has been named Albion's player of the season.

The German midfielder has had an outstanding campaign after joining from Ingolstadt for £3m last summer. The 26-year-old has netted six goals and provided eight assists for the Seagulls and received 36 per cent of the vote.



Defender Lewis Dunk was second with 18 per cent and goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was third with 16 per cent.



Dunk was named the players' player of the season and the Sarah Watts inspiration award for someone 'whose actions inspire those around them' went to club captain Bruno.



The women's player of the year was Danielle Buet.



The Albion in the Community award went to Tate Willis and the James Brynin fan of the season was Ken Valder.