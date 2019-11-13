Graham Potter backs suspended Brighton captain Lewis Dunk after fifth booking at Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter defended Lewis Dunk after the skipper picked up his fifth booking of the Premier League season at Manchester United last Sunday.

Dunk will be suspended for Brighton's next match against Leicester after the international break and will be available for selection again for the trip to Liverpool on November 30.

He was one of five Albion players booked at Old Trafford during the 3-1 loss. The 27-year-old has also picked up yellow cards this season at Watford, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Dunk's suspension and an ankle injury to £20m summer signing Adam Webster leaves Potter a little short of defensive cover against an in-form Leicester. It could be an opportunity for Leon Balogun - who has made just one appearance in the Carabao Cup at Bristol Rovers this season - or Potter may favour switching left sided defender Dan Burn into a more central role.

Potter said, “We’ll be missing Lewis and it’s a blow because he’s been great, but part of football is finding solutions to situations and this is one of those occasions.

“We’ll do that over the next couple of weeks. We picked up a few yellow cards and that’s about the speed of the game and the speed of the attacking players that the opposition had.

“It’s not easy and when you mistime a challenge it doesn’t look so good, we’re not a malicious team but when the likes of Dan James, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford nip the ball away from you then these things can happen.

“Credit to Manchester United because they did stop us playing, so it’s a bit of both. Despite their dominance we still had a moment when we scored, but in the end the third goal ended it as a contest. If you asked the players they’d admit they didn’t play as well as they would have liked, but there’s two teams on the pitch and I felt our opposition did very well."