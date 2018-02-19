Goldson dedicates FA Cup goal to his pregnant girlfriend

Connor Goldson dedicated his first goal in 22 months to his pregnant girlfriend after scoring in Brighton's FA Cup win against Coventry on Saturday.

Goldson admits he feels fortunate to still be playing after a heart operation last February saw him miss the second half of last season.

Connor Goldson waves to his girlfriend in the crowd after scoring against Coventry. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

He played his first game for seven months in the EFL Cup win against Barnet in August and has now played seven matches this season.

The 25-year-old defender helped Albion reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 32 years when he scored in Saturday's 3-1 victory against League Two Coventry.

Goldson headed home a Markus Suttner corner to put the Seagulls 2-0 ahead, before he tucked the ball underneath his shirt. On his celebration, he said: “There’s been a few games now where I’ve been playing and I said to my girlfriend that I’d do the celebration for her - luckily she was here today to see it.

“After the first corner, I felt I had a chance of scoring, because I got away from my marker and he then blocked the header.

“I just wanted to attack the next one, and after everything I’ve been through, it’s obviously great to be back playing and the goal tops it off."

Goldson added playing football makes him the 'happiest person' after everything he has gone through and said: "I'm lucky I'm back playing, so I'm not going to moan about what happened.

"I was lucky it got diagnosed and the surgery happened but I'm back playing now, so I'm happy.

"It makes days like this worthwhile, to know what I've been through and to know there's light at the end of the tunnel. Just playing football makes me the happiest person. To play, win and get a goal, it's a great day.

“There are people that aren’t as fortunate as me. I’m able to play and that’s all I want to do, just keep playing and hopefully impress."

