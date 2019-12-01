Former Manchester United star praises Brighton after 'dominant' display at Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion may have lost 2-1 at Premier League leaders yesterday but their display brought huge praise from England Women's manager and BBC pundit Phil Neville.

Brighton were two down after 24 minutes thanks to two headers from Virgil van Dijk. Graham Potter's men fought their way back into the match and pushed the Champions League winners all the way at Anfield.

Lewis Dunk pulled one back from a quickly taken free kick in the second half after home keeper Alisson was sent-off for deliberate handball. Albion then battered Liverpool in the final stages but just could not claim that crucial point.

"Brighton controlled the game for large periods," said former Manchester United player Neville, speaking on Match of the Day. "They had more than 50 per cent possession. For the freekick, Alisson comes to far from his line, he should have stayed in his position as Lovren was getting back.

"He gave the referee no choice other than to send him off. Adrian came on and created a bit of nervousness and straight away Lewis Dunk scores.

"At 2-1, Liverpool had to show qualities of a title winning team - dig-in and fight. They were not flowing in terms of how they played football. Salah had to come off and they had to make a couple of changes. But they stayed really solid.

"Adrian had to make a good save from Mooy and Brighton played really well. They threatened up and until the end. Adrian had some nervy moments and he had to make five saves when he came on to the pitch which showed the dominance that Brighton had late on.

"But Liverpool are showing every quality you need to win a title. The are doing it sometimes ugly and sometimes pretty. When Jurgen Klopp celebrated at the end, he knew what a massive win it was for them."

Brighton are 15th in the Premier League table and are next in action at Arsenal on Thursday. Liverpool are 11 points clear at the top.