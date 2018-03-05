Football legends full of praise for Brighton after Arsenal win

A host of football legends heaped praise on Brighton after their Premier League win against Arsenal.

Albion won 2-1 at the Amex with goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray as they moved up to tenth in the Premier League.

Talking on Match of the Day last night, all-time Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer said: "We could have picked anyone from Brighton (to analyse) but we've gone for Dale Stephens and Davy Propper.

"Every single one of them were absolutely magnificent, they all put a proper shift in, worked hard, were skilful but those two dominated in midfield.

"Whether it was spraying passes around, breaking up play, winning tackles, winning headers or not letting Arsenal through the middle.

"Those two epitimosed everything that was good about Brighton today."

Former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted: "Fabulous performance from Brighton. Tactical triumph for Chris Hughton. Well played."

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry Henry was asked on Sky Sports if he was surprised by Arsenal's defeat and he said: "No. I expected it unfortunately and that's the thing that bothers me the most."

Former Albion defender Gary Stevens simply posted on Twitter: "BRILLIANT !!!! Brighton 2-1 Arsenal #seagulls #bhafc."

BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Lewis Dunk in his team of the week, although bizarrely claimed Albion fans do not sing manager Chris Hughton's name enough - despite a loud rendition from the home faithful midway through the first half.

On naming Dunk in his team, Crooks said: "Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy played like two bouncers with strict instructions not to let anyone into the nightclub.

"Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang crept past these two bruisers briefly - only to be discovered and promptly thrown out. What exactly is going on at Arsenal is difficult to fathom.

"I said at the end of last season that boss Arsene Wenger should have walked then; now I fear he may be forced to leave. This should not be happening to a man of this stature. And why don’t Brighton fans chant manager Chris Hughton's name? "Chrissy Hughton's blue-and-white army" will do."

Hughton received praise from Shearer and Dutch legend Ruud Gullit on Match of the Day for the job he has done with Albion.

Shearer said: "Everyone seems to be enjoying it, he's a well respected manager/coach and they're playing for him and enjoying their football which showed today.

"He's absolutely brilliant. I had him at Newcastle when I was there for eight games. He has great enthusiasm, is a great coach and obviously the players love working with him.

"What a magnificent job he's doing at Brighton.

"He's getting them to do the basics, he's got two centre-halves who want to head it, he's got two midfielders who want to dig in, work hard and pass it and someone up front who wants to hold it up and run in behind."

Gullit added: "It's a four-four-two. Everybody knows how to play that in England.

"He keeps it simple and therefore he gets results."

