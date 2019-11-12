Fan reaction / Brighton supporters have their say after defeat at Manchester United

It was a tough afternoon for Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Here we take a look at social media to see what Albion fans had to say following the 3-1 loss.

@BHAseagulls_com A disappointing result away at Old Trafford - Dunk suspended and therefore unavailable for the Leicester game makes things worse - Weren't quite at it today. Misplaced passes, unforced errors - Hopefully this is the end of Burn at left back

@justinholland72 Burn has been great playing in a 3. Then wing backs supporting which didn't happen enough. But then you have the likes of James against you

@J_Chambo92 When you have James, Rashford and Martial all bursting forward with 3 large CB’s it’s always going to be difficult. Felt the team run out of ideas and would only score if it came from a set piece.

@bhafctowner Please recall Ben White now imagine the Leeds fan meltdown #bhafc

@Will_Izard Genuinely thought for a second that we were about to get back in the game today. Only for Rashford to score a matter of seconds later. Could you honestly associate a more realistic scenario with any other team #BHAFC

@LaurenLaing94 Well if someone told me before the game that Stephens, Propper and Dunk were all going to score today, I wouldn’t have thought we were going to lose! Not our day today, and now Dunk misses the Leicester game. Time to forget this and move on #BHAFC

@BennettsField Ryan 5 Montoya 4 Dunk 6 Duffy 6 Burn 5 Alzate 6 Stephens 5 Propper 7 Trossard 6 Connolly 6 Maupay 5 March 6 Murray 5 Gross 4. My lowest ratings of the season I’m afraid. Only Propper really turned up. #bhafc

@wearebrighton We'd have bitten your hand off before kick off for three #BHAFC players scoring at Old Trafford You can't go away to teams like United and play as poorly as we did and expect to get results. Still, it's only a rampant Leicester City side up next