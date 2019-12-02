FA Cup third round draw: Brighton and Hove Albion to welcome Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn to play Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Albion will welcome Sheffield Wednesday, who are ninth in the Championship, to the Amex Stadium in a tie to be played over the first weekend in January.

Brighton last played Wednesday in the FA Cup in 1983 when they beat them 2-1 in the semi-final played at Highbury.

Albion went on to the final at Wembley and drew 2-2 with Manchester United but lost out 4-0 in the replay.

Last season Brighton enjoyed a run to the FA Cup semi-final but were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at Wembley.

Albion travel to Arsenal on Thursday in the Premier League. They also face Wolves, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Bournemouth, and Chelsea in the Premier League before their cup clash with Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday.

FA Cup third round draw in full

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town

Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Solihull Moors or Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham United

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Burnley v Peterborough United

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers