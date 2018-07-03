England set for last 16 tie against Colombia and Albion's Jose

Football fever will again sweep the country this evening when England play in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Standing in the Three Lions' way are Colombia, who include Brighton winger Jose Izquierdo in their squad, and are ranked 16th in the world, four places below England.

Many feel this is England's best chance to reach a World Cup final since they lifted the trophy in 1966. Sweden or Switzerland meet the winners of tonight's game in the quarter-finals, with Croatia or Russia then awaiting in the semi-finals.

The match kicks-off at 7pm and England are set to return to a full-strength line-up after eight players were rested for their final group game against Belgium, a 1-0 defeat. England won their opening two games of the competition, 2-1 against Tunisia and 6-1 against Panama.

Izquierdo started Colombia's opening game of the World Cup, a 2-1 defeat to Japan when they played with ten men for 87 minutes after Carlos Sanchez was sent off for deliberate handball.

He was then an unused substitute for their wins against Poland (3-0) and Senegal (1-0).

The 25-year-old winger is the last remaining Albion player in the competition after Mathew Ryan (Australia) and Leon Balogun (Nigeria) both exited in the group stage.