Created with Sketch.
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter

Each Brighton and Hove Albion player assessed ahead of Premier League relegation battle

Brighton and Hove Albion are just two points above the Premier League drop zone and face another nervous end to the season.

We assess the state of the squad and look at who is and who isn't up for the intense relegation battle that awaits.

A reliable performer and have no worries going into a relegation battle with Ryan between the sticks. Will be a good influence on and off the pitch in tough times.

1. Maty Ryan

A reliable performer and have no worries going into a relegation battle with Ryan between the sticks. Will be a good influence on and off the pitch in tough times.
Getty
Buy a Photo
No longer a regular with Alzate often preferred at right back. Montoya has performed well at times this season and will have a role to play in Brighton's battle for survival.

2. Martin Montoya

No longer a regular with Alzate often preferred at right back. Montoya has performed well at times this season and will have a role to play in Brighton's battle for survival.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Appearances have been rare following his recovery from a knee injury. Played quite well against Tottenham during 2-1 defeat at Boxing Day but hasn't been seen since.

3. Ezequiel Schelotto

Appearances have been rare following his recovery from a knee injury. Played quite well against Tottenham during 2-1 defeat at Boxing Day but hasn't been seen since.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Nothing seems to faze this young man on his breakthrough season.Played right back, right and left wingback, centre midfield and behind the striker. Will be calm in heat of relegation battle

4. Alzate

Nothing seems to faze this young man on his breakthrough season.Played right back, right and left wingback, centre midfield and behind the striker. Will be calm in heat of relegation battle
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5