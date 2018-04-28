Dyche says Burnley had 'a bit of an off game' in draw with Brighton

Burnley boss Sean Dyche felt his side had 'a bit of an off game' in their 0-0 draw with Brighton this afternoon.

Chances were few and far between in a drab draw at Turf Moor. Albion survived a massive goalmouth scramble in the first half, while the Seagulls' best effort saw Clarets keeper Nick Pope deny Pascal Gross early in the second period.

The draw edged Burnley closer to sealing seventh and a place in the Europa League for next season but Dyche reflected on his side's performance and said: “That’s how far we’ve done that we end up disappointed in that. Only because I know the players can perform at a higher level, but, we never really looked in any trouble. They had a really good start to the second half, and a little at the end, but they’re searching for something as well, don’t forget.

“A point to them will feel massive. Popey (Nick Pope) had one good save to make, and we haven’t questioned them much either, couple of set pieces, couple of close things, but a bit of an off game.

“It's strange, I'm questioning these things, because our season has been so strong, we just came away from what we’ve been doing.”

Dyche added his team deserve a huge amount of credit for what they have achieved so far this season and said: "We've come a mile since the beginning of the season. We’d have taken that at the start, a good draw, another clean sheet, another point.

"The players deserve a huge amount of credit, and continue to do so, because we want to take on the last two games.

“Today, we weren't as good as we can be, a long way from it at times, but the habits were there, the will to play was there, we were just short of quality.

“It's hard to sit here on a soft performance to question the players over the season, they've been absolutely fantastic and they've earned the right.

“The points we've got on the table in the Premier League, you can't cheat that.

“You can have a lucky spell but you can't be lucky all season. It takes organisation, delivery of performance, the mentality to take on each game, and we’ve had that in abundance.”

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk