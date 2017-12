Albion's FA Cup third round tie with Crystal Palace will be shown live on BT Sport on Monday, January 8.

The game will kick-off at 7.45pm and further details - including ticket prices - will be announced in due course.

The sides met for the first time in more than four years last week, when the first-ever Premier League clash between the sides finished 0-0. The game was marred by crowd disorder and 150 fans with tickets missed the game but two stewards were hospitalised.