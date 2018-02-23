Date announced for Brighton's FA Cup match at Manchester United

Brighton's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester United will kick-off at 7.45pm on Saturday, March 17.

Albion have received an allocation of 5,500 tickets for the quarter-final tie, which will be decided on the night.

It is the first time Brighton have reached the last eight in 32 years, while United last won the competition in 2016. The Red Devils beat Albion in the 1983 final 4-0 in a replay, after a 2-2 draw.

Albion reached the last eight with wins over Crystal Palace (2-1), Middlesbrough (1-0) and Coventry (3-1), while United have progressed past Derby (2-0), Yeovil (4-0) and Huddersfield (2-0).

Tickets are on sale to season ticket holders with 250 points online now and will be on sale over the phone from 2pm.

The cost for Albion season ticket holders is £37 for adults, £27.75 for 18-20s, £18.50 for 16-17s and over-65s, and £10 for under-16s.

Tickets go on sale to season ticket holders with 200 points online from 9am on Monday and 2pm over the phone.

All season ticket holders can purchase tickets online from 9am on Tuesday and 2pm by phone.

Tickets will then become available for Bronze/Young Seagulls members with 50-plus points from Thursday.

Tickets for Bronze and Young Seagulls members will be £40 adults, £30.75 for 18-20s, £21.50 for 16-17s and over-65s, and £13 for under-16s.

All Bronze and Young Seagulls members can purchase tickets from next Friday, before tickets will go on sale to supporters with a purchase history from Monday, March 5.

Tickets for non members are £45 for adults, £35.75 for 18-20s, £26.50 for 16-17s and over-65s and £18 for under-16s.

There is a £1 per ticket booking fee for sales online and a £1.50 per ticket fee for sales in person and by telephone.

Fans are advised to buy their tickets either online at the club's ticket site at seagullstickets.com or via the Albion Booking Line on 0844 327 1901, or in person at the ticket office.

A total of 15 loyalty points will be credited per fan number, so long as the fan attends the game.