Chris Hughton sets challenge for winger Solly March

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton feels winger Solly March has improved his consistency and has now challenged the winger to score more goals.

March has scored just once in 51 Premier League matches for the Seagulls but has provided five assists already this season.

Hughton believes March, 24, is in his best form since he became Albion boss in December, 2014, and said: "His all-round game has improved and he's had a good run in the team now. Credit to him as they've not all been in what would be regarded as his best position.

"With Pascal (Gross) out, he's filled in for us in that number ten role so I think the obvious challenge now for him is goals.

"He's given us more assists than perhaps he has done in the past, his all-round game is good but he's a forward player.

"If I'm looking at the contribiution we've had from our number nines as such and our centre-halves, then he would fall into the category of where else do we need goals.

"That would be the next challenge for him but his all-round game has improved."

Hughton added: "He's very capable of having outstanding games.

"He's also very capable of having outstanding moments when he's come on as a sub. I can remember winning a game at Birmingham the season before last when Solly came off the bench. He was outstanding and in effect won us the game.

"Probably as regards his overall consistency and the physicality that's needed in this division, it's probably the best spell he's had."