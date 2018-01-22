Chelsea winger Hazard on one of the goals of the season at Brighton and Real Madrid speculation

Eden Hazard hailed Chelsea's second goal at Brighton on Saturday as one of the best of the season - and added he needs to have words with his father who said the winger wants to join Real Madrid.

Hazard starred at the Amex in the Blues' 4-0 victory as he scored twice and also played a key role in Chelsea's stunning second goal. Willian, Hazard and Michy Batshuayi were involved in a quick break, with stunning one-touch flicks, before Batshuayi found Willian who drove the ball home from 18 yards.

Speaking after the game, Hazard said: "Today we played an amazing game, sometimes not so but I just keep going, keep training hard and try to do my best.

"When you score early, it's more easy because you have the confidence.

"When you see the second goal by Willian, it's one of the best of the season. There was movement, one touch, one touch and then the finish is good.

"We want to do more of this."

Hazard was also asked about Chelsea looking to sign a big striker, having being linked in the national press with Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch and Ashley Barnes in the past few days.

He said: "Because we are missing chances, people are talking about we need another striker. If we are scoring goals, we are the best at that in the league and no one can say we need a striker.

"It depends on the form of the team but we are happy with the team we have.

"Who is the best team in the league this year? Manchester City and you see their strikers, (Gabriel) Jesus and (Sergio) Aguero.

"They are not big, so it's simple. It depends on how you want to play. If you want to play long ball, you need a target man. If not and you want to keep the ball on the floor, you need a small guy. It depends how you want to play."

Hazard was also quizzed about his future, after quotes from his father saying he wants to join Real Madrid: "My dad says some things and I'll talk to him, no worries.

"I'm focused on Chelsea. I've got two years left on my contract and I'm happy here. I've said it ten times before, I want to finish this year and then we will see.

"I'm just happy here."