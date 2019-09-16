Carabao Cup / Win a pair of tickets for Brighton vs Aston Villa - last chance!

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with Brighton & Hove Independent to give two lucky Seagulls fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa on 25/09/2019.

Currently in its third year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is continuing to give football fans across the nation the chance to see their team for free by giving away thousands of tickets.

Last year’s competition saw over 1.2 million people pass through the turnstiles at Carabao Cup fixtures and culminated in a showpiece Wembley Final. Round One of the Carabao Cup is always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs to see their team on a balmy Summer’s evening and get an early glimpse of their latest signings.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply email the correct answer to the following question: Which Championship team did Brighton sign their striker Neal Maupay from?

Please email: competition@wcommunications.co.uk and state: BHAFC Tickets in the subject line. Entries need to be in by 6pm September 17, 2019

Carabao Energy Drinks are great-tasting, fruity low sugar and no sugar drinks that provide an energy boost for everyone, specifically adults of all ages, to get them through their day. Carabao has half the sugar of other leading energy drinks and comes in a range of flavours that taste just like soft drinks, such as Green Apple, Mandarin Orange, Original, Green Apple Sugar Free and Original Sugar Free.

Carabao is currently stocked in Asda, BP, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Spar, WHSmith, as well as a significant number of independent retailers.