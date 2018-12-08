Burnley hold on to beat Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Burnley this afternoon as the hosts survived late pressure to hang on to all three points.

The only goal of the game came on 40 minutes when James Tarkowski deflected home Jack Cork's shot.

Albion made four changes from the team which beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Tuesday evening. With Shane Duffy suspended, Leon Balogun partnered Lewis Dunk in central defence. Bruno, Anthony Knockaert and Florin Andone also came back into the starting line-up for Martin Montoya, Jose Izqueirdo and Glenn Murray.

After a quiet start, Albion keeper Mathew Ryan kept out Chris Wood's angled shot and then also saved Robbie Brady's long-range drive on 35 minutes.

Burnley took the lead five minutes later through Tarkowski, before Albion went close just before half-time but Davy Propper's curling effort went just over.

Dunk cleared the danger when Wood looked as though as he was going to give the Clarets a two-goal lead early in the second half, before Tarkowski's header grazed a post just past the hour.

Murray and Jurgen Locadia went on for the Seagulls after 63 minutes as Brighton pushed for an equaliser.

Dunk headed wide, before Solly March drilled a shot just wide.

Locadia headed just over from Murray's cross on 83 minutes, before March sent an effort wide and Balogun's header from March's free kick was then cleared by the Burnley defence as the hosts held on.

Burnley moved out of the relegation zone and up to 17th with the win, while Albion dropped a place to 11th.

BURNLEY: Hart; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, Brady; Wood, Barnes. Subs: Lennon (Gudmundsson 72), Hendrick (Barnes 85), Heaton, Lowton, Vokes, Vydra, Long.

BRIGHTON: Ryan; Bruno, Balogun, Dunk, Bernardo; Knockaert, Propper, Bissouma, March; Gross; Andone. Subs: Locadia, Murray (Knockaert, Andone 63), Stephens (Gross 79), Bong, Kayal, Steele, White.

