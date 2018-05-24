Brighton youngster joins Colchester

Young Albion goalkeeper Bailey Vose is set to join League Two Colchester for an undisclosed fee on July 1.

Vose signed his first professional contract with Brighton in June 2016 and worked his way into the club's under-23 team, before embarking on several loan spells.

The 20-year-old had loan spells at Eastbourne Borough and Welling last season.

Albion under-23s coach Simon Rusk said: “This move is one that makes sense for Bailey at this stage of his career.

“He’s got good experience this season out on loan and that will stand him in good stead, we thank him for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”