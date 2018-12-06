Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh set to return from injury against Chelsea

Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is set to return for Brighton & Hove Albion in next weekend's Premier League home match with Chelsea.

The Iranian star returned to training earlier this week after a hamstring injury.

Saturday's game with Burnley will come too soon for the 25-year-old but Brighton boss Chris Hughton feels Jahanbakhsh will be ready to return against Chelsea on December 16.

Hughton said: "He's fine but at this moment, it will be too early for Saturday.

"He's trained really well. If he continues his training levels, I probably would see him available for the Chelsea game."

Jahanbakhsh joined Albion for a club record fee of £17m from AZ Alkmaar in the summer.

He has made ten Premier League appearances this season, starting four matches. He has missed the last four games after suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-1 defeat at Everton at the beginning of November.

