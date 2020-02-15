Brighton transfer rumours: Leicester City want Ben White and Brighton tussle with Leeds United for Birmingham City striker Adan George

The very latest Premier League transfer rumours including Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City, Leeds United and Manchester United.

Leicester City are the latest club to express an interest in Brighton defender Ben White. The Foxes have joined Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the race to sign White who is on loan at Leeds United.

White, 22, has impressed for Leeds in the Championship and the club would ideally like to sign him on a permanent basis. However, Marcelo Bielsa's team are unlikely to secure a deal as Brighton are keen to keep him amid growing interest from the Premier League giants.

White signed a long-term deal with Brighton in 2018 and then agreed a one-year extension ahead of last season's loan switch to Leeds. Brighton value the defender north of the £24m they paid Bristol City for Adam Webster last season.

Leicester view White as an ideal long-term replacement for England international Harry Maguire, who they sold to Man United last summer for £80m.

Brighton are also competing with Leeds United in their reported bid to sign highly-rated Birmingham City striker Adan George.

The 17-year-old striker is out-of-contract with the Blues in the summer and a whole host of top flight clubs are tracking the development of the powerful teenager.