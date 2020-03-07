Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk delivers this message to Alexis Mac Allister after lively debut cameo at Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk believes there's more to come from Alexis Mac Allister after his lively cameo during the 0-0 draw at Wolves.

Mac Allister, 24, made his first appearance for Albion at Molineux Stadium, having cut short his season-long loan deal at Boca Junior and joining Albion on transfer deadline day.

The Argentina international has had to be patient for his chance but was included by Graham Potter in the match day squad for the first time.

Mac Allister replaced March with 10 minutes remaining and looked confident and assured on his Premier League debut.

He operated in the attacking areas of the midfield and took responsibility for set pieces. His inswinging freekick on the dash of full-time was whipped in with pace and curl and just needed a final touch which could easily have nicked a narrow win.

Mac Allister showed very brief glimpses of his potential and his skipper Dunk believes he can provide a different type of threat for the final nine matches.

“Hopefully he can give another dimension to us," said Dunk who made his 300th career appearance for Brighton and Hove Albion. "We need the attacking threats at the moment, he showed some good stuff out there and hopefully he will keep getting fitter, more used to us and create something.

“From what I have seen in training and from what I have heard from him I have heard good things and seen good things in training.

"There is a lot to come from him and it will be a big boost for us in these last nine games.”

The point at Wolves was all the more crucial for Albion as relegation rivals Bournemouth, Watford, West Ham and Norwich City all lost today. Brighton are two points above the drop with nine matches remaining.