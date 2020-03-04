Brighton's Teddy Jenks fires winner against Worthing to set up Sussex Senior Cup final with Eastbourne Borough

Brighton and Hove Albion under-23s will play Eastbourne Borough in the final of the Sussex Senior as they fought back to defeat Worthing 3-2, thanks to an extra-time strike by Teddy Jenks.

Jenks scored the winner in the second period of extra time at Culver Road after Worthing had been reduced to 10 men just before the end of normal time as Alfie Young was sent off.

The Rebels had taken the lead through Myles-Meekins but goals from Lorent Tolaj, who scored a hat-trick in the quarter-final against Bognor, and Haydon Roberts seemed to have put Albion in control.

However, Worthing scored a second goal through Aaran Racine before they ran out of steam in extra time and Albion reached their third Sussex Senior Cup final in four years.

Under-23s assistant coach Shannon Ruth said: "We started quite slowly and it took us a bit of time to get into the game.

"But we regrouped and from the second half onwards we dominated the game but were quite wasteful and that can leave you open to conceding, especially from a set piece which any senior non-league side will consider an opportunity to score.

"It was all hands on deck at times, but we stayed calm and in my mind it was a fair result."

Albion can now look forward to playing National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough at the Amex in May in Sussex’s showpiece final.

Albion: Keto, A. Davies, O’Hora, Roberts, Cochrane, Jenks, J. Davies, Richards (Spong 74), Yapi (Packham 118), Tolaj (Wilson 105), Gwargis. Subs: Desbois, Leonard, Packham.

Attendance: 946