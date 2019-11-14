Brighton's Fliss Gibbons still has an eye for goal and targets victory against Birmingham at the Amex Stadium

Albion defender Fliss Gibbons is determined to make the most of home advantage at the Amex Stadium on Sunday as Brighton Women welcome Birmingham for a crunch clash in the Women's Super League.

Albion are second from bottom in the league standings and desperately seek their first victory of the league campaign against Birmingham who are one point above Hope Powell's team but have played a game fewer.

It's the first time this campaign Albion women will play at the Amex and they hope to break their record attendance of 5,265, which they set against Arsenal at the Amex last season.

Gibbons, 25, used to play for Millwall and Gillingham before joining Albion for her second spell at the club in 2017. The former striker, who has converted to a defender, believes being a full-time professional has helped her game develop and has increased standards across the WSL.

“It is very special," she said. "I think even three years ago I was working in a school and playing part-time so it is very different. I say a lot of the time I am living the dream and it is true.

"So it is very special and I have a lot of family here as well supporting me on Sunday so it is going to be a great occasion.

“It is amazing walking out here (at the Amex) at such a lovely stadium and we feel very valued and very honoured to be able to do that. I think our approach to the game doesn’t actually change.

“We have to make sure we approach (the game) in the same way. We make sure we do all the same preparation beforehand. Once we are on that pitch nothing changes.

“Obviously, there are going to be nerves but I think it’s very exciting. I know a lot of the girls have got a lot of friends and family coming, perhaps even for the first time to see them, so it is going to be a great occasion."

Gibbons has an impressive record in front of goal. She netted 10 in 17 appearances in her first stint at Albion and scored a remarkable 33 from 19 at Gillingham. But the versatile player has seen her role change since former England manager, Hope Powell, arrived at the club.

Gibbons said: “I did play a more attacking role before Hope (Powell) came. I played higher up the pitch but she has come in and said that she sees me more defensively and I am enjoying the role and I’m starting games as well. I am improving every week so yeah I have taken that on board.

“Hope’s knowledge of the game speaks for itself so when she said to me: ‘I think you’re a left-back.’ I said: ‘Okay then.’...But I am playing. That is what is most important.”

"(Powell) wants me to get forward a bit more this season. I think I established myself defensively and I have improved on that and I understand the role so she wants me to continue to do that but ultimately get forward.

"We are struggling for goals a little bit so I think if I can contribute with some goals in the final third then I think she will be pleased.”

