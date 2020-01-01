Brighton's Dan Burn out for six weeks after hefty collision with Chelsea's Reece James

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Dan Burn faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after fracturing his collarbone during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Burn was clattered during an aerial challenge with Chelsea right back Reece James in the first half and required lengthy treatment on the pitch.

Dan Burn and Reece James collide

The 6ft 7in left back was forced off with his arm wrapped in his shirt as a makeshift sling and was replaced by Bernardo.

Burn, who has been an ever-present in the Premier League for Albion this season, now faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a fractured collarbone.

"It's a blow," said Potter, "“These things happen in football. I thought Bernardo came on and did really well. It’s about the squad adjusting and he is an obvious replacement. Dan’s been fantastic, but that’s football.”