Brighton relishing clash with holders Manchester City in Women's FA Cup

Albion will hope to produce a cup shock when they entertain holders Manchester City in the SSE Women's FA Cup at Culver Road, Lancing, this afternoon.

Manchester City lead the way in FA WSL 1 this season, while Hope Powell's Albion team are fourth in WSL 2.

Speaking to www.brightonandhovealbion.com ahead of the fourth round tie, Brighton defender Fern Whelan said: “We’re all really excited and looking forward to it.

“All the girls are excited to see how we can challenge ourselves. We gave a really good account of ourselves against Chelsea, and even though we didn’t win, our performance was really good. Hopefully we can do the same again on Sunday.

“These are the teams that you want to play against. I’m more used to it after my time with Everton and Notts County, but it’s good to come up against them this season to see my levels as a player and how the quality of our team compares as well.”

The match kicks off at 2pm, with tickets £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and over-65s.

