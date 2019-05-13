Created with Sketch.

Brighton manager odds: Who's favourite to replace Chris Hughton?

Graham Potter. Picture by Getty Images
Swansea City manager Graham Potter is the early bookies' favourite to become the next Brighton & Hove Albion manager.

Chris Hughton was sacked this morning after a disappointing run of just three wins from 23 league games in the Premier League, although he did keep Brighton in the top flight for a second successive season.


Potter guided the Swans to a tenth-placed finish in the Championship this season and has previously managed Ostersund in Sweden. Among the clubs he played for were Birmingham, Stoke, West Brom, Southampton and York.


He is 1/6 to be the next Albion manager with SkyBet.


Derby manager Frank Lampard is 6/1, ahead of Phil Neville (14/1), Gary Rowett (16/1) and Arsene Wenger (20/1).


Former Albion coach Nathan Jones, now manager of Stoke, is 25/1, while Harry Redknapp, Jose Mourinho and Sam Allardyce are all 33/1.

