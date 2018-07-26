Brighton legend backing the club to achieve European football

Kerry Mayo is backing Brighton to be knocking on the door of European football in the next five years.

The Seagulls legend played more than 400 times in a 14-year career for the club, before retiring through injury in 2009.

Kerry Mayo in action for Brighton

After playing for Albion through some of the club's darkest times, Mayo believes the sky is now the limit - and feels the Seagulls can not only compete to get into the Europa League but the Champions League too.

Mayo, who is a director of grassroots football app Proballer, says staying in the Premier League is the main aim again for Brighton this season, before the club can look to push on.

He said: "Last season was a huge success and Tony (Bloom; chairman) and Chris (Hughton; manager) have again strengthened the squad.

"It helped the club cemented another season in the Premier League financially and they have now added strength in all areas to an already fantastic squad.

"I've said it before but I think Tony had a five-year plan going into the Amex Stadium of getting to the Premier League. We came close two or three year times and got there in year six but Tony is the sort of businessman who will have another plan.

"I seriously think in five years of being in the Premier League, we'll be knocking on the door of European football, whether it's Europa or Champions League. I strongly believe that.

"Some people call me biased, call me Mr Brighton and things like that. But I honestly believe with Chris managing the team and getting the full backing from Tony, there's no reason why the sky wouldn't be the limit.

"There's such a positive vibe about the city, it's a brilliant club to play for and support. It's just destined for bigger and better things, 100 per cent."

Albion finished 15th in their first season in the Premier League and Mayo believes survival this year will again be the number one goal.

He said: "This season coming if we can maintain our Premier League status again it's going to be another fantastic season.

"Let's not forget where we've come from ten years ago - at the Withdean Stadium in League One - to where we are now.

"Let's enjoy the moment, enjoy playing in the Premier League, keep strengthening every transfer window and then push on for the European door."